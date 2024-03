After the Gamla Chor and rave party matter, Elvish Yadav is in hot water yet again. This time, the cops have booked him under IPC sections 147, 149, 323, and 506. Elvish Yadav along with 8-10 of his supporters beat up YouTuber Maxtern Sagar Thakur in a garment shop in Gurugram. In his statement to thee cops, Sagar Thakur (Maxtern) alleged, "Over the last few months, Elvish fan pages spread hate… leaving me distressed. I was asked by Elvish to meet but I thought it would be a verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk, started beating me and using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine…." Also Read - Elvish Yadav hits back at trolls who slammed him over his friendly banter with Munawar Faruqui; says, 'Gaali galauch thodi na karunga'

Cops begin investigation in Elvish Yadav-Maxtern fight

The cops told the press that they were competing with one another on YouTube. It seems their followers would abuse one another on social media. They have got the footage and investigation is underway. Elvish Yadav said in his live that he would not tolerate it if someone abused the mothers and sisters of his supporters. He also stated that he need to give certification of being a true Hindu to others. Now, Manisha Rani has unfollowed Elvish Yadav on Instagram. Also Read - Elvish Yadav rave party case update: Cobra, Krait venom found in samples sent to FSL; Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner to land in trouble

After all this, Manisha Rani has unfollowed Elvish Yadav on Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/n5Z3KPB4zS — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 8, 2024

Seriously need a criminal case against elvish and his team for beating maxtern — Billa Bhaiii (@BillaBhaiii) March 8, 2024

Good job Manishaaaa ji — Aasif Mir ? (@Slit991) March 8, 2024

Respect for manisha rani ? — LEO ???? (@leodaaz) March 8, 2024

#ElvishYadav is a goon and wanted to be a Mafia and not an influencer. threatens people and finally beaten #Maxtern No mercy for him this time, he should be arrested.#ShameOnElvish #RandomSena #MunawarFaruqui #ArrestElvishYadav #Sanatani_Elvish_Yadavpic.twitter.com/WZrK6ggv1U — Ayush ? (@Superoverr) March 8, 2024

We have to see how he defends himself this time. The snake venom case brought a lot of bad publicity to Elvish Yadav. The Noida police had found 20 ml of snake venom. Also Read - Elvish Yadav slap incident: Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal extends full support to his friend; says, 'Not acceptable'