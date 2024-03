Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma were the top 5 finalists of the celebrity-based dance reality show. Manisha, Shoaib, and Adrija were successful in grabbing the top 3 spots. However, it was Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani who emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The grand finale episode aired yesterday, thus confirming that Manisha Rani is indeed the winner. Amidst all this, a recent video of Manisha Rani with Sreerama Chandra is going viral. Sreerama can be seen teaching Manisha a few dance steps, and the video has certainly raised many eyebrows. Check out the dance below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani pens a heart-touching post after big win; says 'Aaj shabd kam pad rahe hai...'

Manisha Rani's dance with Sreerama Chandra is here to leave many jaws dropped

Sreerama Chandra, who was also touted to be one of the most potential contestants for lifting the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy, was seen dancing his heart out with Manisha Rani at the wrap-up party hosted by Farah Khan. While the party was hosted on the night of March 1st, 2024, the video was uploaded recently. What captivated the audience's attention is that Manisha Rani and Sreerama Chandra had a very sizzling chemistry while dancing. Check out some stills from the dance video below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Wild card entrant Manisha Rani beats Shoaib Ibrahim to lift the trophy of dance reality show

Post her big win, Manisha Rani has thanked all her fans for their unwavering support and love. She stated that winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 feels like one of her biggest dreams has come true. Check out her post below.

Manisha Rani has also created history as she is the first wildcard contestant who has won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Prior to her, no wildcard contestant has ever won the dance reality show. While most of the social media users are happy that Manisha has won Jhalak Dikhhl Jaa 11, a few also thought that Adrija Sinha and Sreerama Chandra were more deserving than the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. Shoaib Ibrahim too was one of the most speculated names about winning the celebrity dance-based reality show.