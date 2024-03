The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is happening today (March 2). Everyone is super excited to know who is winning the show. Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma are the top five finalists of the show. The fans of these contestants are all eagerly waiting to know if their favourite star is winning or not. However, a lot of things have gone viral about the winner. It is being said on social media that Manisha Rani is the winner of the show. However, there has been no proof. The grand finale of the show was shot a few days back and the winner name has come out. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wrap-up party: Shoaib Ibrahim, Malaika Arora's dance will leave you speechless; Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare join the fun

Manisha Rani's picture with the trophy goes viral!

But nobody has officially confirmed the news. But, now a few videos and photos have gone viral where Manisha Rani is seen holding the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy. Yes, Manisha is seen holding the trophy along with her team. It seems Manisha Rani and Ashutosh Pawar have won. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare opens up about his father being the silent pillar of strength for him; says, 'He was there to...'

What a tagline #ManishaSquad ?

Well, if the photos and videos are true, we congratulate Manisha Rani. Manisha had entered the show as a wild card contestant and if she is the winner, she will be the second wild card to have won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The grand finale of the show will air today and as per reports, it will have never-seen-before acts. As per reports, hosts Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani will be performing for the finale. Judges, Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan might also perform.

Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Sanjay Kapoor, Huma Qureshi will be seen as the guests for the finale. Former contestants, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sagar Parekh, Anjali Anand, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey were also present for the finale.

Shiv Thakare who was got eliminated during the semi-finale did not attend the grand finale of the show. The winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will also get a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi.