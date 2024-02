Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 might not have been a great season on the TRP charts but the show has been trending on social media. The reason has been the presence of stars like Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare. The top five has been decided and next week we will get the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 . There is a huge consensus that Shoaib Ibrahim might be the channel favourite to win this season. But votes are coming in huge numbers for Manisha Rani. The girl from Bihar has won hearts for being a genuine soul and entertaining personality. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani or Sreerama Chandra – Vote for the one you want to WIN

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 a hotly contested show

Many people from the TV industry are voting for Shoaib Ibrahim. We have Kajol Srivastava, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Avika Gor and others. Manisha Rani has the support of Abhishek Malhan fans. Even other Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are asking fans to vote for her. The digital content creator from Bihar has a huge organic fan base as well. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani gets standing ovation for her romantic dance performance; asks fans to vote 'Aap se hi umeed hai'

Will THIS contestant overtake others on the show?

As we know, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has spared no efforts for his wife Dhanashree Verma. Now, a lot of people are voting for her. Dhanashree Verma is a dance instructor and the couple met as he enrolled for her online dance classes. Munawar Faruqui has made a vote appeal for Dhanashree Verma. Many top Indian YouTubers have also asked their fans to vote for her. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's good friend Shreyas Iyer has made a vote appeal a week back. Now, Suryakant Yadav has also asked his fans to rally with Dhanashree Verma. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani visits Siddhivinayak after entering the finale; fans are sure she will beat Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare

Trending Now

This is not all. Even foreign players like Chris Gayle and Jos Buttler too are asking their followers to chip in for Dhanashree Verma.