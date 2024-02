Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Grand Finale is happening this weekend. Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan were the judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 this time. Fans voted for Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani and Dhanashree Verma to stay in TOP 5. And now, one of them will lift the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The voting lines are open for the viewers to make one of these contestants win the show. Talking about votes, BollywoodLife conducted a poll asking which of the TOP 5 finalists. And here we are with the poll results.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Poll Results

From Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani and Dhanashree Verma, who will win the trophy? We have compiled the poll results in descending order. Following are the contestants who received votes from lowest to highest.

Adrija Sinha gets the lowest votes - 7.2%

Adrija Sinha, the dancer who has teamed up with Akash Thapa for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has received the lowest votes in comparison to other celebrities whom she is competing against. Agreed that they are known figures but Adrija's talent is no less.

Sreerama Chandra gets the second lowest votes out of the four contestants - 11.3%

Singer-turned-dancer Sreerama Chandra has impressed everyone with his dancing skills in the last couple of weeks. And it's all thanks to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The singer's fans are extremely happy to see him on stage after Indian Idol. He has a strong fanbase too. Who knows, tied might be in his favour on the Grand Finale night.

Shoaib Ibrahim to come second? Gets 29.9% of the total votes

Noted TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular celebs on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actor has been giving it all to the show and wants to win it for his wife, Dipika Kakar and his son, Ruhaan. From being a non-dancer to now a dancer, Shoaib charted an incredible journey. Will he fall short of lifting the trophy?

Manisha Rani to lift the trophy? Gets the highest votes; leads more than 50% alone

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani is leading the list with 51.6% of the total votes. Manisha's background and her connectivity with the fans have made her a huge hit. Moreover, she has been performing exceptionally well in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Check out Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner poll result here:

But Dhanashree Verma's contribution is not to be missed in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She is also extremely popular among the audience. Many YouTubers and influencers have been asking fans to vote for Dhanashree. She has high chance of toppling the chart.