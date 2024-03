Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma are the top 5 finalists of the celebrity-based dance reality show. Although the grand finale episode will be shown on television on 2nd March 2024, rumors are rife that Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani has emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The contestants and the judges have already shot the grand finale episode a few days ago. Last night, the contestants along with judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 marked their presence at the wrap-up party which seems like it was hosted by Farah Khan. From Shoaib, Shiv to Manisha, everyone joined the party and danced their hearts out. Check out the pictures and videos below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist Adrija Sinha wants THIS finalist to win the show if not her [Exclusive]

Shoaib Ibrahim, Malaika Arora's dance will leave you speechless

One of the major highlights of the wrap-up party was certainly Malaika Arora's dance on her iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the movie Dil Se. While Malaika was immersed in dancing, Shoaib Ibrahim too joined her and danced his heart out. In the same video, host Rithvik Dhanjani can also be seen dancing with Arshad Warsi to the latter's iconic song 'Aankh Mare'. The video was uploaded by Farah Khan on her respective social media handles. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wrap-up party: Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare join the fun

Apart from the three judges and Shoaib Ibrahim, contestants Manisha Rani and Shoaib Shiv Thakare also joined the wrap-up party. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants Adrija Sinha and Sreerama Chandra too graced the occasion with their presence. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Nishant Bhatt, and others were also seen at the wrap-up party of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Check out the pictures below.

While most of the social media users are happy that Manisha has won Jhalak Dikhhl Jaa 11, a few also thought that Adrija Sinha and Sreerama Chandra were more deserving than the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants.