Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10: Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to be on the show?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh is one of the most popular TV stars around. It seems she is one of the names being considered for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She is a good actress, and her dance skills are also good. As per Tellychakkar, talks are on between Ayesha Singh and the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nowadays, she has been been on the trending list on social media almost daily. Her recent photoshoots with a couple of magazines have been loved by fans. She has often put up dance posts too on social media. Juggling a daily show and something as tiring as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa can be exhausting but many have done it in the past.

Fans of Ayesha Singh are upset with the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The surrogacy track got a lot of flak for some of the drama, which many felt very out of line when considered to laws of the land about surrogacy. Also, Sai aka Ayesha Singh was referred to infertile and barren which caused a lot of pain to her fans. If she indeed takes up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, then she might be seen less on Ghum given the schedule.

The tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10 will be judged by , and , as per reports. Some of the other names doing the rounds are Nikki Tamboli, , Mohsin Khan, , Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Divya Agarwal and others.