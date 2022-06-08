Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of the most popular Indian dance reality shows. But, for the past few years, we haven’t watched it on the small screen. Now, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10 has been in the news for the past many weeks. Till now, we have heard that many TV celebs like Simba Nagpal, Mohsin Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Riddhima Pandit, Shraddha Arya, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been approached for the show. Recently, Simba confirmed that he was offered the dance reality show, but the actor is not keen on doing it. Also Read - Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled for saying it took 18 years of research to make Samrat Prithviraj; netizens roast him highlighting goof-ups

Simba Nagpal in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10? Here's the truth

While talking to India Forums, Simba said, "Yes, I was approached for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa but I don't think at this point I'm that good a dancer to be competing in a dance reality show. Plus I'm super focused on acting these days!"

So, all the Simba fans, who were excited to watch him on the dance reality show, it looks like you guys need to wait for some more years. Meanwhile, Simba is currently impressing one and all with his performance in Naagin 6. The actor's chemistry with Tejasswi Prakash is being liked by everyone.

Talking about Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, the show is inspired by the international TV show Dancing With The Stars. Till now, nine seasons of the show have been completed. Below is the list of winners of all the seasons.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa winners

Season 1 – Mona Singh

Season 3 – Baichung Bhutia

Season 4 – Meiyang Chang

Season 7 – Aashiesh Sharrma

Season 9 – Teriya Magar

Well, now we wait for an official announcement of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10 and its contestant. It will surely be interesting to see who will win the upcoming season of the dance reality show.