Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 is going to begin soon. The show is making a comeback after a long time and fans are extremely excited about it. Quite a few big names from the TV industry are going to participate in it. Fans are wanting to know much more about Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Well, recently, a video of Rubina Dilak and Imlie's Gashmeer Mahajani made its way to the internet. The duo could be seen rehearsing for a performance and fans are wondering if it is for Jhalak Diklaa Jaa 10. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Erica Fernandes and more gorgeous TV beauties who left everyone thunderstruck in plunging necklines

Is this BTS of Gashmeer Mahajani and from Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10?

Well, Gashmeer Mahajani and Rubina Dilaik, both are confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. And therefore, fans are very excited to see them together in the video. Gashmeer could be seen lifting Rubina on his shoulder while both of them are dressed in blingy outfits. Though netizens are speculating that it is from Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10, the video is reportedly from the rehearsals of Ganesh Utsav special episode for the new show Savi Ki Savaari. Check out the video below: Also Read - Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Sonarika Bhadoria and more TV actresses who have the best bikini bods [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIGG BOSS 16 (@bigg.boss16.updates)

Apart from Rubina Dilaik and Gashmeer, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 will also see TV celebrities like , , Paras Kalnawat, , Ali Asgar, and more. On the panel, we will have big stars like , and judging all the performances. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Not just Rubina Dilaik, THIS Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant also roped in for the dance reality show [Read Deets]

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik is currently being seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is said to be among the top five contestants of the stunt-based show hosted by . Other stars like Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, , Tushar Kalia are a part of it too. The finale is yet to take place and we haven't known the winner as yet. After this, Bigg Boss 16 will also commence.