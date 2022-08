After Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 10 is what everyone is excited about. Everyone is wanting to know which celebrity is going to be a contestant on the dance reality show. Some of the biggest names from the TV industry are confirmed to be a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. , , and many more are confirmed to be a part of it. Anupamaa star Paras Kalnawat is also a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. He recently shared a picture with a girl who appears to be his dancing partner. Is it Nia Sharma? Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Anuj goes into coma, Barkha-Ankush to take over Anu's property

Well, here's the scoop! A few days ago, there were rumours doing the rounds that Paras Kalnawat and Nia Sharma are a couple. A report in Womensera suggests that there are speculations about Paras and Nia being a thing. And now that Paras has shared a picture, netizens have only got more inquisitive about the bond they share. In the picture shared by Paras, only the back profile of the girl is seen. Well, there is no smoke without fire. Are Nia and Paras really dating? Will they make it all official on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10? Let's wait and watch! Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10: Here's a look at Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma's dancing partners

Paras Kalnawat was last in news because of his sudden exit from the show Anupamaa that has in the lead. It turned into a controversy as Paras mentioned that working on the show was a nightmare. He penned a lengthy note on social media about the same. He essayed the role of Samar in the show and mentioned that he wanted his charcater to grow. A part of his caption read, "Every journey has an end to it. Will miss bunch of people from my team. Will definitely speak about my side of the story and what i had to face being part of the show. It was nothing less than a nightmare. People close to me in the show were well informed about me being unhappy around but no actions were taken." Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia opens eyes post brain surgery; MaAn fans celebrate 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' moment [View Tweets]

