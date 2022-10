Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 contestant Paras Kalnawat was in a relationship with Urfi Javed and the two dated each other in the past. Their relationship is no secret. Paras and Urfi parted ways in 2017. Recently, Paras and Urfi bumped into each other at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 launch party and there were reports that the two duo argued. In an interview with TimesofIndia TV, Paras spoke his heart out about what happened when the two met at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 launch party. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh and more contestants net worth will leave you flabbergasted

Paras said that the two did not fight at the party. She walked up to him and spoke nicely. People assumed that they were screaming as the music was too loud and they had to scream to be heard. Urfi even shared a story on her Instagram, wherein she praised Paras performance. Paras further added saying that he and Urfi enjoy a cordial relationship. He revealed how he sends messages to his former girlfriend and often takes her advice. Paras even said that his former relationship was when he was 19 years old and being called possessive does not bother him.

Paras and Urfi dated for six months and it was his first relationship. Their relationship ended and he moved on. Urfi had called her relationship with Paras a childhood mistake in an interview with ETimes.

On the work front, Paras bid adieu to Anupamaa and participated in Jhalak Dikkla Jaa 10. While Urfi is an internet sensation and gets trolled for her fashion sense.