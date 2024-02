Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak began recently and is already the talk of the town. The show's storyline has touched the hearts of the audience. The show is already amongst the top five shows on the TRP charts and is winning hearts. This week the show has achieved even bigger success. It has surpassed Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has been on the third place on the TRP charts and now Jhanak has overtaken it. The news show is a threat to many big shows now. The chemistry between Hiba and Krushal is also the highlight. Also Read - Jhanak: Hiba Nawab's costar Dolly Sohi quits the show due to her cancer treatment; says 'I'm experiencing a lot of weakness'

Krushal on Jhanak surpassing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Krushal Ahuja aka Aniruddha has now opened up about this success of the show. Speaking to India Forums, he said that their focus is less on outdoing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai or any other show, and more on continually evolving as an individual show with each passing week.. Also Read - Erica Fernandes, Jannat Zubair, Mahhi Vij and more TV actresses who REFUSED to do intimate scenes with co-actors

He added, "Our aim is to surpass our previous performances and strive for improvement every day. I am genuinely thrilled and grateful that we are successfully captivating a growing audience for Jhanak and providing enjoyable episodes for them to watch."

He further added that the show has been performing well ever since it’s launch, however, this week, it has also out done Yeh rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which has been consistent on the third spot. He said that it is overwhelming.

Krushal reveals when will Jhanak-Aniruddha's love story starts

He then spoke about when will the audience get to see the romance between Jhanak and Aniruddha. He said that they have gift wrapped it multiple times and would really want the audience to open it one by one to see what is there for them.

The show also stars Kajal Pisal, Chandani Sharma, Dolly Sohi, Rishi Kaushik, Saurabh Agarwal and others.