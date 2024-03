A very shocking thing happened in the television industry. Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi who was battling cervical cancer passed away. She was an important part of the Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak. However, she had to quit the show because of her treatments. She played Srishti Mukherjee in the show. Dolly was also recently rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues. However, Dolly has passed away today (March 8). She was 48 years old and her family confirmed the news. Also Read - Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi who is battling cervical cancer rushed to hospital

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Poonam Pandey death news: Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi fighting cervical cancer slams the publicity stunt; says 'My inner strength was shaken up’

Dolly Sohi and sister Amandeep Sohi passed away

Speaking to ETimes, her family shared Dolly left for her heavenly abode today morning and they are all in a state of shock. They also informed that the final rites will take place today in the afternoon. However, the family has been going through a lot. They have also lost Amandeep Sohi just one day before. Also Read - Jhanak: Hiba Nawab's costar Dolly Sohi quits the show due to her cancer treatment; says 'I'm experiencing a lot of weakness'

Yes, Dolly's sister Amandeep Sohi also passed away yesterday. Her brother confirmed that Amandeep also passed away and her body had given up. She had jaundice and they were not in the state to ask details to the doctor. Amandeep was known for her performance in Badtameez Dil. Dolly and Amandeep were very close to each other and we have seen their cute bond in pictures and videos on social media.

Take a look at their picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Sohi (@dolly_sohi)

Dolly Sohi has been a part of many TV shows like Bhabhi, Kalash, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani. After Dolly Sohi left, Poorva Gokhale has entered Jhanak as Srishti Mukherjee. Jhanak also stars Kajal Pisal, Chandani Sharma, Rishi Kaushik, Saurabh Agarwal and others.

When Dolly slammed Poonam Pandey for faking her death

A few days back when Poonam Pandey faked her death due to cervical cancer, Dolly had slammed her for just dirty gimmick. She spoke to Etimes and said that she is emotional and can cry at any time because of people like Poonam Pandey who make a joke out of a serious thing like cervical cancer.

Dolly Sohi said that she was shaken by the death news and was in disbelief how can a girl doing so well can die all of a sudden.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

RIP, Dolly Sohi and Amandeep Sohi.