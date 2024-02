Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi is battling cervical cancer. She has been an important part of the Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak. However, she had to quit the show because of her treatments. Her medical team had suggested a daily radiation routine for the next five weeks and post that she will have her surgery. Hence, she had to quit Jhanak. The actress was seen as Srishti Mukherjee in the show. Dolly Sohi is moving strongly in this fight against cervical cancer and her Instagram account is proof. Also Read - Poonam Pandey death news: Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi fighting cervical cancer slams the publicity stunt; says 'My inner strength was shaken up’

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhanak: Hiba Nawab's costar Dolly Sohi quits the show due to her cancer treatment; says 'I'm experiencing a lot of weakness'

Dolly Sohi rushed to the hospital

However, Dolly faced some health issues today. On Tuesday morning at around 8 am, the actress was rushed to the hospital. She had some breathing problems and hence was taken to the hospital. As per IANS, she is admitted to the hospital and is recovering. Also Read - TV actress Dolly Sohi kidnapped!

Trending Now

Dolly's mother is also with her in the hospital. Dolly's recent post was about prayers. She shared a note on Instagram and asked fans to pray for her.

She wrote, "Prayers The world's greatest wireless connection.. Works like miracle so please I need your prayers."

Take a look at her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Sohi (@dolly_sohi)

About Jhanak and Dolly Sohi

Dolly Sohi also did Bhabhi, Kalash, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani. Talking about Jhanak, the show also stars Kajal Pisal, Chandani Sharma, Dolly Sohi, Rishi Kaushik, Saurabh Agarwal and others. After Dolly Sohi left, Poorva Gokhale has entered Jhanak as Srishti Mukherjee.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

The show has been doing extremely well and people are loving the jodi of Jhanak and Aniruddha. The chemistry between Hiba and Krushal has been amazing. The show got excellent TRPs this week as it reached the top three shows. It surpassed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on TRP charts.