Jhanak: The Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer show is successfully ruling people's hearts. The show has even dethroned old shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in terms of TRP. The show tells the story of a girl named Jhanak and how her life changes drastically when her mom dies, especially after she gets married to Aniruddha. The show is currently focusing on Jhanak and Aniruddha's troubled relationship. Very soon, Jhanak's second marriage track will also be introduced in the show, adding more excitement.

Jhanak: Hiba Nawab cannot contain her excitement upon seeing her posters everywhere on the set

Now, Hiba Nawab, who essays the character of Jhanak, recently shared a big update on the upcoming track of the show. Hiba Nawab, who has won people's hearts with her portrayal of Jhanak, is receiving rave reviews for her performance. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Krushal Ahuja is also highly appreciated. Very soon, Jhanak's advertisement launch track will be telecasted in the show. Currently, the cast is shooting for the particular episode. It is stated that Arshi will ruin Jhanak's advertisement launch day. Arshi plans to reveal to the world that although Jhanak has bagged an advertisement as a lead face, in reality, she is just a maid.

Jhanak: Hiba Nawab reveals details about the upcoming track in the show

While fans are eagerly waiting for the track, Hiba Nawab recently shared some glimpses from the shoot. She showed how the entire set is decked up with her big posters. In one picture, she is donning a traditional Bengali saree with heavy jewelry, and in another picture, she is looking like a vision to behold in a gown. Hiba expressed her excitement and gave a set tour. While revealing the set, she said, 'This is so amazing; as soon as I entered my set today, I am seeing Jhanak everywhere, my posters are everywhere, and I am very happy.' Check out the pictures below.

Apart from Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, Jhanak also features actors like Poorva Gokhale and Kajal Pisal.