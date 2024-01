Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak began recently and is already winning hearts. The show has been loved and has reached the top five shows on TRP charts. The ratings of the show are extremely good and the story has managed to grab everyone's attention. The story of Jhanak and Aniruddha is quite interesting and the twists and turns have been loved. The show also stars Kajal Pisal, Chandani Sharma, Dolly Sohi, Rishi Kaushik, Saurabh Agarwal and others. Dolly Sohi played the role of Srishti Mukherjee in the show. She has now decided to quit the show. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh-Hiba Nawab, Karan Wahi-Niyati Fatnani and other underrated jodis on Indian TV [View Pics]

Dolly Sohi quits Jhanak

She has been suffering from cervical cancer but still shot for the show for so many days. But now, due to her on-going treatments, she is unable to continue the work. Earlier, she had given an interview where she said that she had to postpone her scheduled cancer surgery. Also Read - IIA Awards 2022: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes reunite, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod and more make the red carpet a starry night

But now, her medical team has suggested a daily radiation routine for the next five weeks. Post that they will recommend when the surgery can take place. Dolly recently announced her exit from Jhanak and now spoke to India Forums about the challenges she is facing due to the treatments.

She said that she had to quit the show because earlier, she was undergoing chemotherapy once a month but now, with daily radiation she is experiencing a lot of weakness, and it's affecting her ability to shoot.

Now, Poorva Gokhale has entered Jhanak as Srishti Mukherjee.

Despite facing so many problems, Dolly Sohi is strongly handling her life and has been facing cancer. She has been quite motivating to all those going through such issues in life. Her Instagram handle is a proof how she is so positively moving ahead in life and facing cancer.