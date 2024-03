Jhanak: Dolly Sohi, who used to essay the character of Srishti Mukherjee in the Krushal Ahuja and Hiba Nawab starrer show, has unfortunately succumbed to cancer. She was declared dead in the early hours (around 3:30 am) of March 8, 2024. Dolly had been battling cervical cancer for the past few years. She put up a brave fight and was hopeful that she would defeat cancer, however, destiny had its own plans. Now, in an exclusive conversation, Krushal Ahuja, who plays the male lead Aniruddha in Jhanak tv show, has reacted to the sudden demise of his co-star Dolly Sohi. Check out his reaction below. Also Read - Dolly Sohi Death: Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi passes away after a long battle with cervical cancer, just a day after sister Amandeep's demise

Jhanak: Krushal Ahuja reveals being in a state of shock following Dolly Sohi's demise

We contacted Krushal Ahuja to know about his reaction to the demise of Dolly Sohi. Krushal said that he is in a state of shock. The actor mentioned that although he was aware that Dolly had been battling cancer, he was hopeful that she would soon be okay. The actor also mentioned that Dolly was a strong woman, and hence the news of her death has left him in a complete state of shock. Krushal said, 'I thought she would recover soon and come back stronger because she was a strong woman. I am in a state of shock. May her soul rest in peace.' Also Read - Poonam Pandey death news: Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi fighting cervical cancer slams the publicity stunt; says 'My inner strength was shaken up’

Dolly Sohi recently became vocal about cervical cancer when Poonam Pandey faked her death. Poonam, in order to promote cervical cancer awareness, planted her own fake death news where her team stated that she died due to cervical cancer. Dolly slammed Poonam and stated that only people who are dealing with this life-threatening disease know how painful it is. Dolly has been in and out of the hospital since she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. However, of late, her health deteriorated even further as she started facing difficulty while breathing. Last night, she was shifted to the ICU, unfortunately, even after many attempts by the doctor's team and loved ones, Dolly could not survive.

What is even more sad is that Dolly's sister Amandeep, who visited India from America only to be their mother's strength, also bid adieu to the world on March 7, 2024. It so happened that Amandeep, on her arrival in India, was diagnosed with jaundice. The family admitted her to the hospital and was shocked to know that her state was critical. After multiple organ failures, Amandeep was declared dead on March 7, 2024.