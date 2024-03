Jhanak: Anuriddha (Krushal Ahuja) is facing turmoil inside him as he is unable to understand his feelings for Jhanak (Hiba Nawab), in the latest episode you will see Aniruddha getting jealous after Jhanak constantly speaks about her future husband in front of him. Aniruddha asks him to make her career as her jewellery endorsement is going to be released, and not do household chores. While she hits back at him asking why is he so worried about her, and then alleges only because he has to face all the financial burden for her, and then assures him to not worry as when her future husband will come he will look after her and he doesn't need to feel overburdened. Also Read - Jhanak Serial Spoiler: Aniruddha gets jealous about Jhanak's second marriage; Arshi plans to expose latter

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp.

Anirudhha gets agitated and tells Jhanak why she constantly saying future husband and all, to which she questions him that when he addresses Arshi as her finance then it's fine, but when she talks about her future husband how can it be a crime? Arshi overhears their conversation and is extremely irradiated by it.

Meanwhile, Shristhi has evil plans against Jhanak's marriage as she settles the plan to get her married to Tejas. However the plan will not work in their favour, and Aniruddha will expose both of them in front of his family and Jhanak, he will also realise that he has developed feelings for Jhanak and might even confess it to her. So soon you might see the love story blooming between Jahan and Aniruddha.