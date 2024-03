Jhanak Serial spoiler: The Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer show is winning audience hearts. In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Jhanak has finally agreed to her second marriage. Shrishti chalks out a master plan to ruin Jhanak's life forever and ensure she is out from Kolkata, as well as Arshi and Aniruddha's life. Shrishti plans to marry Jhanak to Tejas. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Vs Jhanak: Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi reacts to Hiba Nawab starrer surpassing the Rajan Shahi show on TRP charts

Jhanak Serial spoiler: Jhanak agrees to a second marriage

In the upcoming episode, after removing sindoor from Jhanak's forehead and breaking her bangles, the women of the Aniruddha family tell her that she needs to take three dips in water, after which she will never be able to call herself Aniruddha's wife. Jhanak gets scared seeing the depth of the water; however, Shrishti forces her to take a dip against her will. Shrishti drags Jhanak into the water. As Jhanak is trying to take a dip, Shrishti let go off her hand, resulting in Jhanak struggling in the water as she begins to drown. Aniruddha, after seeing Jhanak struggling for her life, jumps into the water and saves her. Jhanak then tells the family that she herself doesn't want to stay in their house and urges them to get her remarried as soon as possible. Impressed with Jhanak's decision, Shrishti announces that she will now ensure Jhanak's second marriage takes place before Aniruddha and Arshi's marriage.

Shrishti chalks out a master plan to get Jhanak hitched with Tejas

Shrishti visits Tejas and informs him that Jhanak has agreed to her second marriage. She even informs Tejas that Aniruddha too has no problem with Jhanak's second marriage if the groom is suitable. Tejas states that he will not allow Jhanak to marry anyone. Shrishti then tells him that she wants him to get married to Jhanak and she has a master plan to ensure the plan is successful. Shrishti suggests that they will find a man who will just pretend to marry Jhanak, and on the D-day, Tejas will replace the man at the aisle, thus ensuring Tejas gets hitched to Jhanak. Tejas, feeling that Shrishti's plan is weak, agrees to the plan but also states that he won't marry Jhanak; rather, he will take her back to his hometown and treat her as a servant.

Will Shristi and Tejas be successful in their evil plan, or will the makers finally adhere to RuNak's fandom's wish and reunite Jhanak and Aniruddha? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be very interesting and hook viewers to their television screens.