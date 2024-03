Jhanak serial: The Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer show is entertaining the audience with its interesting storyline and captivating chemistry of the lead pairs. Currently, the story is at a very crucial stage as the family now knows that it was Aniruddha whom Jhanak was married to. The truth has certainly created havoc in Aniruddha and Arshi's life. In the upcoming episode, a big twist awaits the ardent fans of RuNak as Tejas may make a re-entry in the show to marry Jhanak. Also Read - Jhanak upcoming twist: Arshi to end her life and get Jhanak arrested; will Aniruddha save her?

Jhanak serial spoiler

The truth of Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and Aniruddha's (Krushal Ahuja) marriage is finally out. The entire family of Aniruddha is devastated. Most of the family members already hated Jhanak, and now with the truth being out, the hatred of Aniruddha's family towards her has increased by leaps and bounds. In the upcoming episode, you will witness how after learning about Jhanak and Aniruddha's marriage truth, Arshi is devastated. She locks herself in a room and refuses to open up. Arshi's mom and dad panic and then call Aniruddha and clearly state that if something bad happens to Arshi, they will not spare him and his family. Aniruddha then goes and successfully breaks the door. It is then revealed that Arshi has fainted as she has consumed sleeping pills. Seeing Arshi in this state, Aniruddha feels guilty. Also Read - Dolly Sohi Death: Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi passes away after a long battle with cervical cancer, just a day after sister Amandeep's demise

Family members of Aniruddha inform Jhanak to get ready as she needs to go somewhere with them. Jhanak, without even questioning, agrees to go with them. The family members reveal that she first needs to wipe off sindoor, which she is wearing for Aniruddha. As soon as she tries to do that, she is informed that she needs to wipe off the sindoor in a temple with proper rituals and traditions.

Jhanak to be forcibly married to Tejas

Now, in an upcoming new promo released by the channel, it is seen that Jhanak's bangles are forcibly crushed, her sindoor is wiped off. However, Arshi's mom says that she doesn't need to stay as a widow for a long time as they have already planned her second marriage. Soon, a man carrying bridal paraphernalia enters. While the face of the man is not unveiled in the promos, fans are sure that the man is Tejas.