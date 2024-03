Jhanak (Hiba Nawab)is done with Basu's and wants to leave them as soon as possible, But Ani wants to make her independent and have a career and the first step is to make her a model in a jewellery ad. Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja)tricks the Basu family into letting Jhanak attend the event and asks Chotan to take her, while Srishti who hates Jhanak after learning the truth about her marriage with Ani plans to demean her. In the upcoming episode, you will see Srishti badly insulting Jhanak on the stage of the event by calling her 'naukrani' and this leaves everyone shocked. Ani who is unaware of this happening gets to know about this drastic and evil step of Srishti and he tries to protect the image of his wife. Also Read - Anupamaa to Jhanak: Take traditional style inspiration from Top TV serial bahus

Catch up on the latest Entertainment News updates now on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Anupamaa, Jhanak and more female leads of top TV shows who are ruling hearts with their strong characters

Jhanak who is known to fight for her self-esteem will proudly accept the tag given by Srishti to her in front of the world and will vouch for the underprivileged girls to dream big, and motivate them if she can do it, even them. The tables turn upside down and this leaves Srishti extremely fuming with anger. Meanwhile, Arshi gets jealous of Jhanak as she cannot tolerate seeing her getting all the appreciation and success. Also Read - Jhanak: Hiba Nawab cannot contain her excitement upon seeing her posters everywhere on the set, reveals details about the upcoming track in the show

Her face card is INSANEE!!✨? I honestly never thought tht we will see the launch of Jhanak's ad owing to the drama,but I'm glad tht they r going this detailed rather than hanging up her career in detail

I jst hope Jhanak leaves the house now!#Jhanak #HibaNawab #HibaAsJhanak pic.twitter.com/f2oOLPJgRL — Kanak - (1989 Version) (@tayhiba05) March 17, 2024

I'm so excited to know, how will Jhanak face this situation?? I hope no one swoops in to save her, makers please let her fight her own battles, her own struggles pleaseee?? I hope Jhanak manages it well & makes sure Shrishti & Arshi's plan lie flat on their face#Jhanak https://t.co/7Q7HUrFrYW — Kanak - (1989 Version) (@tayhiba05) March 19, 2024

Bipasha and Ani's mom make an evil plan to teach Jhanak a lesson, and they ask her to continue to live like a maid with the bare minimum. Ani keeps his calm seeing all the disrespectful behaviour against Jhanak and wants her to fight back for herself, as he is disappointed by her after she claims to feel unsafe with him.