Jhanak Spoiler: The television show starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja has successfully captivated the audience's hearts. Viewers are loving the challenges faced by Aniruddha and Jhanak. Now that the truth about Jhanak and Aniruddha's marriage is finally out, ardent fans of RuNak are eagerly waiting to see how the story will unfold. In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Aniruddha finally shows his love towards Jhanak when, without thinking about anyone else, he immediately jumps into the lake to save Jhanak from drowning. Also Read - TRP Report Week 10: Jhanak overtakes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; gives tough competition to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi wipes off the sindoor from Jhanak's forehead; Will Aniruddha finally take a stand for his wife?

Jhanak Spoiler

In the upcoming episodes, you will see how Aniruddha convinces Arshi that he still loves her and that Jhanak or anyone else can never come between them. As Aniruddha says these words, Arshi feels that he is not speaking from the heart. Even Aniruddha feels that while he is saying that he loves Arshi, deep down, his heart belongs somewhere else. The women of the house start preparing to take Jhanak to the temple to disown her as Aniruddha's wife. The ladies take Jhanak to a temple where first Arshi wipes off her sindoor. She then pours water to completely remove the sindoor. Later, the women break Jhanak's bangles. The ritual is performed so that from now on, Jhanak will never consider herself as Aniruddha's wife. Also Read - Jhanak: Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and others have a blast while shooting an adrenaline-raising water sequence [View Pics]

After the entire ritual is done, the ladies take Jhanak to a nearby lake. She is then informed that she needs to go into the lake and take three dips in the water. The women tell Jhanak that this is the final stage of the ritual after which she can never associate herself as Aniruddha's wife. Seeing the deep water, Jhanak gets scared, however, Arshi's mom Shrishti forcefully takes her into the deep water and pushes her to take a dip.

Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddha saves Jhanak from drowning

While Jhanak is taking her dip, Shrishti lets go off her hand. Jhanak, who doesn't know how to swim, begins to drown. Seeing Jhanak's life in danger, Aniruddha, without thinking about anyone else, jumps into the water to save his wife.

Will Aniruddha's act make the family members realize that he indeed loves Jhanak? The upcoming episodes will certainly keep viewers hooked to their television screens.