Jhanak Spoiler: The Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer show has successfully captivated audience attention with its interesting storyline. Viewers are loving the drama and are eagerly awaiting the upcoming twists. Now, in the upcoming episode, you will witness how Arshi and other women of Aniruddha's family decide to wipe off Jhanak's sindoor, which she has been wearing for Aniruddha. Aniruddha watches the entire incident, while Jhanak patiently waits for his response. Also Read - TRP Report Week 10: Jhanak overtakes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; gives tough competition to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Arshi is taken to the hospital by Aniruddha and his family. After learning about Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) and Jhanak's (Hiba Nawab) marriage truth, Arshi is devastated and consumes sleeping pills. However, the bigger twist awaits when Aniruddha discovers that Arshi has written a note where she clearly states that if anything happens to her, Jhanak is to be blamed. Aniruddha panics and starts worrying about Jhanak. Fortunately, Arshi is out of danger and soon gets discharged from the hospital. Aniruddha requests Arshi's mom if he can talk to Arshi in private, to which she refuses. Arshi's mom then states that things will only be better once Jhanak is remarried. Aniruddha states that he has no problem with Jhanak's second marriage, but his only wish is that Jhanak should be married to a suitable guy. Also Read - Jhanak serial spoiler: Jhanak to be forcibly married to Tejas; Will Aniruddha finally realize his love for his wife?

Arshi wipes off the sindoor from Jhanak's forehead

Aniruddha's mom informs Arshi's mom that they will soon conduct a ritual where they will wipe off sindoor from Jhanak's forehead forever and ensure that she no longer calls herself Aniruddha's wife. In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Arshi wipes off sindoor from Jhanak's forehead. She even pours water on Jhanak's forehead so that the sindoor is completely vanished. Later, Arshi breaks Jhanak's bangles. Aniruddha witnesses everything in silence. It will be interesting to see if Aniruddha will continue to be a mute spectator or if he will finally take a stand for Jhanak.