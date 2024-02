Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak is getting all the love from the audience. The show began recently and is already one of the top shows on the TRP charts. In the last week, it even surpassed the Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The story of Jhanak and Aniruddha has been loved for its simplicity and beauty. The chemistry between Hiba and Krushal is amazing and it is a treat to watch this fresh pairing on-screens. The show has now completed 100 episodes and it is already in the top three shows on the TRP charts. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more TV shows that used third wheel angle as twists and overdozed

Hiba Nawab wants Jhanak to be the number 1 show on TRP charts

Now, Hiba Nawab has opened up about this achievement of the show. She spoke to Pinkvilla and said that it feels quite overwhelming and exciting that they have completed 100 episodes and they are in the top five constantly. She said that she did not expect that her show will do so well.

She also expressed her wish to get the number one spot for the show which is now grabbed by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. Hiba said, "I hope for the show to reach its goal and I wish someday we top the TRP chart. We are extremely thrilled and happy that we are among the top 5 shows across channels."

She thanked her audience and said that it feels amazing. Jhanak has been quite popular show now. The show also stars Chandni Sharma, Kajal Pissal, Patrali Chattopadhyay, Rishi Kaushik, Saurabh Agarwal and others.

Recently, Krushal Ahuja has opened up about the show getting the third spot on the TRP list and surpassing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He spoke to India Forums and said that their focus is less on outdoing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai or any other show, and more on continually evolving as an individual show with each passing week..