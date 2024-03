Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak is getting all the attention. The show has a massive fan following ever since it began. The has been amongst the top five shows on the TRP charts. The story is about a young woman embarking on a journey to fulfill a mother's promise for a better life as she overcomes challenges and loss while crossing paths with a man who further complicates her life. The show is loved for its simplicity and beautiful performances. Hiba and Krushal have made us love Jhanak and Aniruddha. Apart from them, the show also stars Chandni Sharma, Kajal Pissal, Patrali Chattopadhyay, Rishi Kaushik, Saurabh Agarwal and others. Also Read - Women's Day 2024: Anuj from Anupamaa, Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; TV men who turned biggest cheerleaders for onscreen wives

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dolly Sohi Death: Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi passes away after a long battle with cervical cancer, just a day after sister Amandeep's demise

Jhanak and Aniruddha's truth comes out

In the recent episodes, we saw Aniruddha apologising to Arshi when they all come to know about his and Jhanak's secret marriage. Arshi does not listen and tells Aniruddha that he has spoilt everything and now nothing can happen. Aniruddha tries to explain his side but Tejas adds fuel to fire. Also Read - Jhanak: Krushal Ahuja reveals being in a state of shock following Dolly Sohi's demise; 'I thought she would recover soon' [Exclusive]

Tejas tells Aniruddha that he stole his bride and now spoilt Arshi's life. Tejas asks Jhanak to marry him but Jhanak says that she will never marry him. Everyone in the family starts blaming Jhanak for everything. Jhanak refuses marry Tejas and Aniruddha also says that he does not want this marriage to happen.

Arshi to end her life and Jhanak gets blamed?

Dadaji supports Jhanak in this. Everyone asked them why they lied about the wedding and Jhanak shared that she never believed in this marriage and had to marry under difficult circumstances. Everyone goes on blaming Jhanak and ask her leave.

On the other hand, Arshi ends her ties with Aniruddha forever. She says she can never marr Aniruddha as he is already married to Jhanak. Anjana asks Jhanak to give a chance to her marriage with Aniruddha. Jhanak feels guilty for spoiling Arshi's life.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Arshi will try to end her life as well. We will see the family blaming Jhanak for it and will try to get her arrested. Will Aniruddha be able to save her?