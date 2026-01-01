Jiya Shankar breaks silence on engagement rumours with Abhishek Malhan, drops VIRAL photo with...

Jiya Shankar shut down all the rumours about her engagement with a popular star after she dropped a cosy picture with a mystery man. Read on.

Popular television actress Jiya Shankar has put an end to all the speculations around her engagement with Bigg Boss fame, Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan. From the past few days, there have been rumours floating about them on social media. Jiya has addressed the speculations by sharing a cosy photo with a mystery man, leaving people to speculate about the man. In the photo, the man can be seen kissing the forehead of Jiya while the actress was seen flashing a big smile to the camera. She shared the post with a red heart emoji. She posted it on her Instagram story.

The engagement rumours blew out of proportion after some media reports claimed that Jiya and Abhishek, who appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2, are set to take their relationship to the next level. But the two did not react to the claims yet. However, it came as a big surprise after Jiya dropped a cosy picture with a mystery man.

Earlier, Jiya issued a strong statement distancing herself from Abhishek. She wrote, “Saying this for one last time to whoever it concerns! I’ve got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship, & even that no longer exists. I don’t even follow any of these meme pages or have any knowledge of how this works (sic).”

On the work front, Jiya Shankar is known for her work in Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Good Night India, Kaatelal and Sons, Pishachini, Virgin Bhasskar, Queens Hain Hum and Kanavu Variyam, to name a few. Her recent appearance, which gave her huge fame, was 2022 movie Ved. The film was about a heartbroken man, who was once in love with a rich girl, but with time and situation, things took a drastic turn in his life. Later, he got married to someone who was madly in love with him since childhood. He ignored her until he realised his love for her. The movie starred Jiya Shankar, Khushi Hajare, Riteish Deshmukh, Shubhankar Tawde, Ashok Saraf, Genelia Deshmukh, Siddharth Jadhav, Jitendra Joshi and Vineet Sharma in key roles. The film was directed by Riteish Deshmukh himself. The film was an official remake of the popular 2019 Telugu movie, Majili. The movie starred Naga Chaitanya, Divyansha Kaushik and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Both the films turned out to be equally hit at their time.

