's Kaun Banega Crorepati is in its 13th season and is already making dreams of many come true. The first one to earn the tag of crorepati in KBC 13 was Himani Bundela, a visually impaired teacher from Agra. She won Rs 1 crore on the show. It was on the show that she had mentioned that she is a big fan of Jubin Nautiyal and had also sent him a message. Well, surprise, surprise...she has now met her idol.

Jubin's team and her sister arranged for the singer's meeting with Himani. He posed as a journalist and met Himani. While the interview was on and as she spoke about how much she loves Jubin Nautiyal, he offered to sing a song for her. She instantly realised that he was none other than Jubin Nautiyal. She could not keep calm and immediately hugged him. Take a look at their meeting video below:

In a statement, Jubin Nautiyal spoke about his meeting with Himani and mentioned how touched he was to meet her and her family. He was quoted saying, "I was really touched when Himani sent me a voice note post the show and I knew it then that we had to meet her. When I met Himani in person, the vibes were so warm and pure love was all I received from her and her family. It's an unexplained happiness that I feel when get to meet and interact with fans like hers. They are the future of our country and I'm so glad to see such brilliant minds come from all parts of India. Their affection and love is what gives me purpose to do more and spread love."