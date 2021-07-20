Trending Television news today: Amitabh Bachchan's new promo of KBC, TKSS' Sumona Chakravarti's cryptic post, Shilpa Shetty skips Super Dancer Chapter 4 shoot and more

We are back with your daily dose of trending television news. TV stars always remain in the spotlight and today was no different. From 's to Super Dancer Chapter 4's judge , here's all that happened today in the television industry. Also Read - Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: 5 Bollywood actors with most charitable contributions

released new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan shares first promo of his game show; says 'Wapas aa rahe hain' – watch video

The most loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is soon going to be back on the Television screens. Host Amitabh Bachchan shared the first promo video of the show teasing all his fans. On Instagram, he shared the first promo and wrote, "KBC13 वापस आ रहे हैं .. KBC पे .. Wapas aa rahe hain ... KBC pe .. #StayTunedForPart2 #ComingSoon #KBC13 @SonyTVOfficial." Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna topples Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda to achieve THIS feat on Instagram

Sumona Chakravarti's cryptic post

Amidst the speculations of her ouster from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona on Instagram made a cryptic post that read, "You will never know if something is meant for you if you don't give it a proper chance. Whether it's a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don't hold back. If it doesn't work out then it probably wasn't meant for you and you'll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That's all you can ever do. It's a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don't look back." It is a quote from Charlotte Freeman's book Everything You’ll Ever Need.



Shilpa Shetty skips shooting of Super Dancer Chapter 4

As per a report in SpotboyE, Shilpa Shetty skipped the shooting of the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 amidst the controversy going around her husband Raj Kundra. He was arrested on Monday night reportedly in a pornography-related case. is said to have stepped up as a guest judge on the show for an upcoming episode.

Ka Ooltah Chahmah's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan Bhabhi marks return

Due to health issues, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who essays the role of Roshan Bhabhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was not shooting for the show for almost three months. Now, she has resumed work. Talking to Etimes, she shared how it was meeting everyone again. She was quoted saying, "It was good meeting everyone. The actors on the sets warmly welcomed me back because I was meeting them after more than three and a half months. They all kept asking me questions if I was doing well, and about the pain in my leg. When I am around we have a lot of fun and we do a lot of masti so when they all saw me they were like now we will have fun. I felt really good being again on set, meeting everyone. Especially with my three best buddies from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah like aka Bhide and Sonali Joshi aka Madhvi and Ambika Rajankar aka . We had so much to talk about and we chatted a lot. Ballu ji aka Balwinder, who plays my onscreen husband even though he was very happy to see me back. It was fun."

slams rumours of 'disagreements' with

In an exclusive chat with us, Erica Fernandes rubbished all the reports of having any disagreements with Shaheer Sheikh and the cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. She was quoted saying, "The entire cast and crew honestly had a blast shooting in Siliguri, and reuniting after so long for Kuch Rang was actually what made our bond there even stronger. It in fact turned out to be quite a fun and lovely outdoor shoot for all of us!"