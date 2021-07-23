Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Furious Anupamaa asks Vanraj and Kavya to leave her house and dance academy; what will happen next?

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the highest TRP raking shows. The audiences are hooked to the Television serial due to its interesting storyline. In a massive twist, we will now see Anupamaa getting all furious. She will also asks Vanraj and Kavya to leave her house and academy where Vanraj has started a new café. Also Read - Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat's reel on Aastha Gill's Paani Paani is the best thing on the internet today

It so happens that Kinjal's mom Rakhi Dave calls Vanraj played Sudhanshu Pandey beggar. Since Vanraj has opened a new café in Anupamaa's dance academy, he decided to promote it by distributing pamphlets in the market. His father helps him do so. Anupamaa also joins them in distributing the pamphlet and creating buzz for the cafe. Rakhi Dave sees them doing so. Later, as they return home, Rakhi Dave creates a ruckus and calls them beggars. Vanraj and Rakhi Dave have a huge fight over the same. Surprisingly, Kavya seems to agree with Rakhi Dave and she also questions Vanraj's growing closeness with Anupamaa. Kavya states that she isn't happy with them living in the same house, as well as being partner in the café. This leaves Anupamaa furious who later asks Vanraj and Kavya to leave her house, as well as, the academy. Also Read - TRP Report Week 28: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes' Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 fails to impress, Indian Idol 12 sees a jump in the ratings

What will Vanraj do? Will he leave the house and the academy? That is something we will only get to know once the episode airs. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold tonight in your favourite TV show

While we don't know if Vanraj and Kavya will leave Anupamaa's house, we sure do know that some else has taken over her make up room. It is none other than her pet dog Gabbu. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "So a lot of you have been asking about Gabbar lately.. here are some pictures with the superstar of our set - Gabbar Anupamaa Shah. First He took over my heart. Then he took over my make up room. My Gabbu."