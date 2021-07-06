Trending TV New Today: Nikki Tamboli wants to work with Sidharth Shukla, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar announce their wedding date, Priya Banerjee on participating in Bigg Boss 15 and more

The ever bustling Telly-land has had no dull day till now and today was no exception. As the day comes to an end, we bring to you the daily dose of all the happenings that kept the Television stars in the headlines. Much to the surprise of all, Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya announced that he will soon be getting hitched to his ladylove Disha Parmar. Rahul's Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Nikki Tamboli also grabbed attention as she spoke about her wish to work with Sidharth Shukla. Here's more. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Priya Banerjee refutes rumours; reveals why she cannot be part of Salman Khan's show

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's wedding plans

On Instagram, Rahul Vaidya shared that he will be getting hitched to Disha on July 16. He shared the picture of the wedding card that read, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July, 2021." Soon all his friends dropped congratulatory messages.

Nikki Tamboli wants to work with Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli stated that she feels that she will make a good pair with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and thus wants to work with him. She said, "I have always been a huge fan of Sidharth. He is a perfect co-star and an amazing human being. I’d love to share the screen space with Sidharth. I’m a big fan of his work. I’m sure we’d make an amazing pair."

Priya Banerjee shares her thoughts on Bigg Boss 15

To Etimes, Priya revealed that she is not participating in the next season of Bigg Boss and also gave out her reason. She said, "'Bigg Boss is undoubtedly a wonderful show and hats off to its players. The concept and idea is incredible and I do watch it. I was approached for it as well by the makers of the show but unfortunately I'm not a Bigg Boss material hence this year at least I am not going to be a part of it. Though I love the show, I am not participating this year."

Rubina Dilaik's massive transformation

On Instagram, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared an impressive video showing off her makeup transformation as she got ready for the shoot of Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Watch here.

Tanya Sharma's clarification

After Tanya Sharma's post raised concerns, she shared a note on social media stating that she does not promote suicide in any way. She shared a video and wrote, "Hey hey!! So sweet of you’ll to be so concerned about me … but guys it’ was just a picture from the upcoming episode from my show which airs on colors ! I’m totally fine and In good health so just for you to know this is how we did the scene. No way do I personally promote suicide and it’s just for awareness and television purpose."