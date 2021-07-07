Trending TV News Today: The Kapil Sharma Show delayed again, Ashish Kulkarni opens up on Indian Idol 12 being scripted, Aly Goni reveals why he isn't taking up projects and more

It's time to scan through all that happened in the Television industry today. Stars like Kapil Sharma, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Sudhanshu Panday and others remained to be the newsmakers of the day. Without any further ado, here's your dose of all the trending news coming straight from Telly-land. Also Read - Aly Goni REVEALS he is not taking up any projects and the reason is SHOCKING

Kapil Sharma's show may get postponed again?

After The Kapil Sharma show went off-air in January, it was being reported that the show will make a comeback soon. The stars were hoping to start shooting from July or August. But latest update states that there can be another delay. As the stars are asking for high remuneration, the makers are trying to come to a mutual agreement before they start rolling.

Is India Idol 12 scripted? Here's what Ashish Kulkarni has to say

In an interview with TOI, Ashish Kulkarni opened up on whether Indian Idol 12 is scripted or not. He was quoted saying, "Let me tell you honestly none of our performances are scripted. It is all natural and organic, the way we perform it is exactly shown the same way. It is totally unscripted, if you sing well, you get praised, if you sing bad you have to face the wrath. A few other things are part of entertainment. We all have our journeys and it is not scripted it is true."

Aly Goni reveals why he isn't signing any projects as of now

Aly Goni in his latest interview stated that his focus right now is to get back in shape. "I am getting a lot of offers but I am not deciding on anything right now. When I was diagnosed with COVID, I had to take some steroids for my lungs, and it had some side effects because of which I had put on weight. So, my first focus is to get back in shape," he told SpotboyE.

Is Sudhanshu Pandey leaving Anupamaa?

If a report in Pinkvilla has to go by, the makers of the show are hunting for a star to feature opposite Rupali Ganguly. Which leaves everyone with a question over Sudhanshu Pandey. Is he leaving the show or there is another twist? We'll only know when the episodes air. Meanwhile, names like Sharad Kelkar, Varun Badola, Rohit Roy, Shakti Anand, Rajeev Khandelwal and Arshad Warsi are doing the rounds of the news circuit, to be a part of Anupamaa.

Rahul Vaidya shares Disha Parmar has seen the worst in him

After announcing his wedding date, Rahul Vaidya recently stated that his ladylove Disha Parmar has seen his worst side when he was locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. To Pinkvilla, he said, "She saw how I react in certain scenarios. With a girlfriend, you are always in a goodie situation, but she has seen the worst of me in the house during Bigg Boss. I am happy that my worst is better than a lot of others.”