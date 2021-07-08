Trending TV News Today: Aly Goni rehearses for Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's wedding, Indian Idol 12 finale date and more

Hey, it's evening, time to update you folks with all that happened in the television world today. From a reality TV show getting launched to wedding preparations and more, let's have a dekko at the Trending TV News of 8 July 2021 here: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli and others join Rohit Shetty for the launch; Divyanka Tripathi celebrates her wedding anniversary with them

and wedding preparation begins

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are tying the knot on 16th July 2021. And their wedding preparations are in full swing. The Dishul Wedding is going to be a close-knit affair with close friends and relatives attending the same. And joining them is Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya's best friend from Bigg Boss 14. The actor was seen rehearsing for the Sangeet. Vindoo Dara Singh and Toshi could also be seen. Elsewhere, the groomsmen were also seen trying out wedding outfits as it is going to be a theme wedding.

to be discharged today

Rupal Patel, fondly known as Kokilaben Modi from Saath Nibhana Saathiya had been hospitalized a couple of weeks ago. The actress is recovering quite well. And the latest reports stated that she would be getting a discharge today. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that she would be seen in the prequel of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in which she plays one of the principal characters.

Barkha Sengupta's soulful video

Amidst the separation rumours from , shared a soulful video from the Ganges in Benaras. The actress looks pretty in a white suit and printed blue dupatta. She captioned the post saying, "तेरे साथ तेरा मन ….(you have your heart/soul with you) #mood."

Indian Idol 12 finale date

After months of being on-air, Indian Idol 12 gets a grand finale date. If reports are to be believed the hosted TV show will have its Grand Finale on 15th August 2021. However, there has been no official confirmation of the same.

Love angle between Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble?

A couple of weeks ago, Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble had confessed to liking co-contestant Nihal Tauro. Soon new love angle popped between Nihal and Sayli in Indian Idol 12. However, the former clarified the reports stating that they consider each other as brother and sister.

TRP Report Week 26

As per BARC ratings, Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have grabbed the first and second spots. Indian Idol 12 seems to have lost its charm as this time it couldn't make it to the top five.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Launch

along with KKK11 contestants Rahul Vaidya, , Nikki Tamboli, , Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, , Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, , and Varun Sood launched the show in the city today. They also celebrated Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya's wedding anniversary on the location.

