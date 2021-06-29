Trending TV news today: Jyotsna Chandola embraces motherhood, Ishq Main Marjawan wraps up, Jaan Kumar Sanu's big reveal about Sidharth Shukla and more

The day has ended and we are back with your daily dose of news from the TV industry. Television stars made a lot of noise today with so many thing happening in one go. From Jyotsna Chandola embracing motherhood to the shooting of the hit show Ishq Main Marjawan reaching its finale, here's all the information you need. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: ‘You are back,’ says Himesh Reshammiya after Shanmukhapriya’s rendition of Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu – watch full performance

Sasural Simar Ka actress Jyotsna Chandola took to her Instagram account to share a good news with all. She posted a picture from the hospital and shared that she has become a mother. In the picture, we see her holding her newborn. In the caption, she revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy. She wrote, " jai Guruji and yessssss our joni baby love u all and thnk u for all the good wishes and blessings, its a boy."

Singer Sona Mohapatra once again lashed out at Anu Malik and the makers of singing reality show in her latest tweet. She even tagged Smriti Irani stating, "Many women called him out not only publicly but also reached out to the @NCWIndia & chairman legally. The woman in this article took up matters formally too from South Africa, was ignored. That this guy sits on a judge’s seat on National TV is #India’s shame. @smritiirani."

Indian Idol 12 judge Himesh Reshammiya got one of the most appreciated contestants of the show to sing for his new album. Sawai Bhatt, who has won hearts with his singing skills, marked his debut with Himesh's new album as composer. The veteran singer made the announcement on Instagram by writing, "The first song of my new album as composer “ Himesh Ke dil se “ on my music label @himeshreshammiyamelodies will be sung by sawai bhatt @sawai.bhatt , he recorded recently for the song and I will be announcing the release date of the first song from this album soon , its a beautiful romantic melody and you all will love the song and Sawai s voice in the song , he has sung the melody meticulously even though it’s his debut , give it all your love just the way you have given so much love to surroor 2021 title track and also tere Bagairr from the album moods with melodies."

In a recent interview, Jaan Kumar Sanu shared that he is a big fan of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. He mentioned that he was literally sweating after he had a conversation with Sidharth. To Etimes, Jaan said, "I remember in the BB 14 house everyday before going to sleep we used to have this jamming session for him in the living room. So after all this if I still meet him somewhere or talk to him, I will still be in disbelief. I am always going to be a fan of Sidharth Shukla and whenever I get this opportunity to interact with him, I am going to jump at this situation."

Helly Shah took to her Instagram account to make a sweet post as the team wrapped up Ishq Main Marjawan. She wrote, "So , this is going to be the finale week of #immj Lets celebrate it here with #immjforever."