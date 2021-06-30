Trending TV news today: Avika Gor's BF's sweet birthday post, Archana Puran Singh quitting TKSS, Juhi Parmar deleting reels with explicit lyrics and more

There is never a dearth of gossip from Telly land. As the day is about to end, here's your daily dose of gossip from the Television industry. As usual, the stars were making it to the headlines for different reasons. From Juhi Parmar deleting all the reels with explicit lyrics to Archana Puran Singh addressing rumours of her quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, here's all you need to know. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh addresses rumours of her QUITTING the show

Archana quitting The Kapil Sharma Show?

Of late, reports had it that Archana Puran Singh who sits on the hot seat on The Kapil Sharma Show will not be seen doing the same in the upcoming season. But putting an end to the rumours, Archana told Etimes, "I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours."

Juhi Parmar deleted reels

Juhi Parmar took to her social media account to promote parental control. She made a post stating that she is deleting all the reels of her that have lyrics about oral sex. Her post read, "It’s taken me time and a lot of thinking to put this up today. I too was in the bandwagon of wanting to pick up all the fabulous songs I was listening to on social media. In fact I know I have made some mistakes too. But!!!! I started wondering what the lyrics are and once I read the lyrics I was shocked. I repeated the exercise with more songs and then spotted so many parents using these songs for themselves and on their children’s videos as well. I just couldn’t believe how most of us haven’t been noticing. I know as a parent I’m extremely careful about what my daughter watches and reads and it’s the same in terms of what she listens to. Hence I urge all of you to be careful, do your checks. I will keep sharing with you what I spot in my responsible parenting series and the rest shall be your call!"

Milind Chandwani's birthday wish for Avika Gor

As Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor celebrates her birthday today, her boyfriend Milind made a heartfelt post on social media that brought her happy tears. Sharing a photo, he wrote, "Hey beautiful, I don't know how I got so lucky, to be with this amazing human. I wish the world could see all the kind qualities that you possess. You make sure that everyone around you is happy all the time, and that is beautiful. You treat everyone with the utmost respect and kindness, even if that person has hurt you over and over again. You're so passionate about your work. I can list down a thousand more things but all I want to say is "I don't believe in soulmates, but.... Teri nazron ne dil pe kiya jo asar...". You know how irritating I find this trend, yet, I'll embrace it for you. I will always have your back because I know you've got mine."

Rupali Ganguly's throwback post about romancing Mithun Chakraborty

As Mithun Chakraborty visited the sets of Anupamaa, lead actor Rupali Ganguly shared a memory from the past. She wrote, "When Happy memories come visiting. The first time I ever faced the camera was with him when I was 4 yrs old. My first Hindi film as a heroine was with him … (set par Pappa aur inse bohot daant padti this!) He is the person who always admonished me for not taking myself seriously as an actor."

Neil Bhatt thanks fans

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt took to his Instagram account to thank his fans for showering appreciation for his dance performance.