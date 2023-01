Bigg Boss 16's contestant Ankit Gupta who got eliminated from 's reality show has been roped in to play a lead role in the upcoming TV show Junooniyat starring Gautam Vig. If reports are to be believed then, Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Neha Rana will play the role of a lead protagonist in the love triangle. Neha has been previously part of Ishk Par Zor Nahin, Choti Sarrdaarni and more TV shows. Also Read - Reem Shaikh in Ghayal Ishq Main, Neha Rana in Junooniyat and other TV divas' new projects in New Year 2023 [View List]

In an interview with ETimes TV, a source close to the upcoming show informed them that actress Neha will play the role of Ilahi, who is an aspiring singer and her father is a classical singer. Ilahi wants to pursue a career in singing and is quite passionate about the same. The story of will turn soon after Ilahi crosses paths with Ankit and Gautam.

On the work front, Neha started her TV career with Ishk Par Zor Nahin and was later seen in Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's show Choti Sarrdaarni. Neha reportedly bid adieu to Banni Chow Home Delivery as she felt that her track had lived its course and there was nothing to explore. Neha reportedly took a break from work and started auditioning for lead roles.

got evicted a week back, while Gautam was eliminated earlier. Several fans of Ankit called his eviction unfair and also slammed the makers for targetting him. They even urged the makers to get back Ankit into the show, but now it seems as if the actor has already started shooting for his new show and will not be re-entering Bigg Boss 16. Vikkas Manaktala got evicted last night.