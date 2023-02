Ankit Gupta has returned to TV screens as Jahaan in Junooniyatt. Neha Rana and Gautam Singh Vig also play the leads in Junooniyatt which is a Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey production. Ankit plays Jahaan while Neha plays Ilahi and Gautam plays Jordan in Junooniyatt. The first episode of the show premiered a couple of minutes ago and fans are already in love with it. They are heaping praise on Ankit, Neha and Gautam on Twitter. In fact, since morning, Ankit Gupta's fans have been trending him and welcoming him as Jahaan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Ankit Gupta-Gautam Vig's Junooniyatt to Tere Ishq Main Ghayal - New TV shows to watch once Salman Khan's show ends

Junooniyatt First episode: Meet Ilahi, Jahaan and Jordan

Ever since the show was announced, Junooniyatt has been trending in Entertainment News every day. The moment to which fans were looking forward has finally come. Ankit is coming back on TV as Jahaan. Talking about Junooniyatt, the show begins with Ilahi. Neha Rana begins her story where Ilahi is seen living with her family which consists of her bua, her grandmom and her father. Her mother has left them with her sister. Ilahi is not allowed to sing, but she is a rebel at heart. Ilahi sings at her friends' family function and runs home when she is about to get caught. Elsewhere, we see Jordan conducting a small concert in the middle of the road. Gautam Singh Vig aka Jordan is a rebel and carefree. He does what he loves and doesn't think much about the consequences.

Ankit Gupta plays Jahaan who sings for his friends and makes their love stories come true and special. Jahaan lives in Vancouver and earns money by singing on the streets. He wants to prove his parents innocent. His backstory is yet to be explored.

Junooniyatt first episode wins the hearts of fans

Ankit Gupta as Jahaan is winning hearts. His song Tu Na Hota To Mera Kya Hota is loved by fans. Neha Rana as Ilahi is a surprise package as well. She impresses with her singing. In fact, Ilahi's backstory is explored a lot more in the first episode than Jahaan or Jordan's love story. Check out the tweets here:

1st episode is good❤ Lyrics were so fine

Agar tu na hota to meraa kyaa hotaaa? Wanna sing this for #AnkitGupta literally tu na hota to mera kya hota?? Good start all the best loveee?#JahaanKiJunnoniyatt #JahaanMehta #Junooniyatt pic.twitter.com/v838mJrXAf — Shweta Singh - Ankitian❤ (@itsmeshwetaa_22) February 13, 2023

Love his opening dialogue♥️? "Logon ko khushiyaan baatne ke liye tyohaar chahiye;

Mujhe toh bas meri Guitar chahiye"#AnkitGupta #Junooniyatt #Jahaan pic.twitter.com/k1CXhogLaQ — Rahul⚡ (@TheBiggBossDude) February 13, 2023

I am biased asf I love him already WELCOME ANKIT AS JAHAAN#AnkitGupta #JahaanKiJunooniyatt#Junooniyatt pic.twitter.com/LN63ZiCMA4 — Y?|| Top 2 PriyAnkit ❤️ (@yashasivii) February 13, 2023

#Junooniyatt loved the 1st episode ?? — Aishwarya ❤ (@aishwarya12344) February 13, 2023

Ankit is looking soo good in #Junooniyatt ? But you can convince me, Ankit - Priyanka looks so good together ?❤ I am missing #PriyAnkit? ❤? — Palkiiii?? (@itissostrange) February 13, 2023

The first episode of #Junooniyatt was a thrilling start to the journey of three aspiring singers. It promises to be an emotional ride filled with raw talent and passion.. #AnkitGupta #GautamVig #NehaRana #ColorsTv pic.twitter.com/kxW7OR4Mf2 — Bollywood Spy (@BollySpy) February 13, 2023

Can't wait to see their on screen chemistry ?❤️

Jahaan and Elahi is coming to rule hearts with their musical presence.#AnkitGupta #Junooniyatt

WELCOME ANKIT AS JAHAAN pic.twitter.com/BxURL5XEYi — ?????? || Jahaan ✨ (@d_stellarqueen) February 13, 2023

I was overjoyed to see Neha Rana's performing in the production. I was astounded by Unki's beauty and acting prowess in the first episode of #Junooniyatt. — Brijwa SRKian (@BrijwaSRKian) February 13, 2023

Ilahi, Jahaan and Jordan will now participate in the singing contestant. They have learned about the singing contest and all three of them have made up their minds about participating in the contest.