Producer and director Sandiip Sikcand whose roster of work includes popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Dhai Kilo Prem, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, and the ongoing show 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali', is keen to work with actors Divyanka Tripathy and Karan V Grover for future projects. Recently having expressed this desire on his social media account, posting a picture with them both at Ganpati festivities, Sandiip said, "Now this is my dream combination that I WANT to work with! WOW it just can't get better than this! Ganpati Bappa please make it happen!

He was also asked about why Karan and Divyanka are his dream onscreen pair, Sandiip shares, "I feel that Divyanka and Karan are brilliant actors! They are both thinking actors and who add a lot more to the character that is written on paper. Since I have also worked with both of them in the past, I know their style of working and I have seen that as actors how much more they bring to the character, exactly what is imagined or expected. So I think that to get Karan and Divyanka together on screen would be my dream come true! And also because both of them are extremely close friends of mine and it is always great to work with good friends. Though on a professional level their dedication to their work is just amazing, and they are effortlessly superb actors, so for me, they would be an ideal pair to work with".

Talking about Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, she is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is playing well. She is the finalist of the show and fans are impressed with her performance. Many even want her to win the show. Divyanka has aced all the stunts she did in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 since the start. Divyanka hasn't aborted any stunt despite having injuries and pain. Rohit Shetty has also praise Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya every time she performed a stunt. During the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 too, Rohit Shetty said that he was surprised with Divyanka Tripathi's performance.