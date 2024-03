Sriti Jha has been working in the TV industry for a long time and has established herself as a top actress. She is currently seen as Amruta in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The actress is best known as Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya. Like every other actor Sriti Jha's personal and professional lives are always the talk of the town. The actress has opened up about the marriage pressure, finances, Mumbai, performing scenes that she doesn't relate to, etc. Scroll down to read what she has to say...

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress Sriti Jha reveals acting was never a part of her career plan

In an interview with an online entertainment portal, Sriti Jha talked about how she would perform at school and college events as a part of her co-curricular or extra-curricular activity. She never intended to take it up professionally. However, once it happened to her, there was no looking back for the actress. And are we glad to have seen her as Sunaina, Suhani, Sudha, Sandhya, Janhvi, Ganga, and Pragya.

Sriti Jha talks about the marriage pressure on her from her family

Women are often told that the biological clock is ticking away and that one has to get married before it is too late. Sometimes, family members put that pressure too. But not in Sriti Jha's case. The Dil Se Di Hui Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava actress expresses gratitude that her family has never pressured her into getting married. She says that people are conditioned like that because they grow up seeing things like that.

The actress explains that the first exposure a person gets is from their parents and then, friends or sisters, brothers and then all around. She calls it a natural process. "Mujhe Kabhi itna pressure toh mehsoos nahi hota."

Sriti Jha also talks about performing scenes which she cannot relate with

As an actor, Sriti has to perform scenes to keep the audience entertained and hooked to the ongoing storyline in the show. Certain scenes make way to the meme material content on X (formerly Twitter). Sriti revealed that there have been times when she has left the show when it became too much of a problem for her. However, she understands that every character has a journey. The actress reveals, "There are times when I read a scene and feel who does that but I also know this character I’ve not created and it is another person," to TOI.

Sriti also adds that she has to bear in mind that it is not Sriti who is reacting to the scene. Giving an example, she says her character Amruta is feisty while she is not. She is quiet and if she feels discomfort in certain situations, she might not even express herself. Sriti says that she would like to be more like Amruta but she is not. The actress adds that a team of people creates Amruta.