Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja have been good friends ever since they worked in Kumkum Bhagya. Arjit played Sriti's brother-in-law in the show. They have been friends ever since then and the friendship has been growing over the years. Sriti and Arjit also did a cameo role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Now, they are seen as the lead couple in a new TV show titled, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The story is about Amruta and Virat who are two different individuals with different opinions about love and marriage. Amruta believes in love and marriage but Virat hates the thought of falling in love. Also Read - After Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa, Sriti Jha delivers stirring emotional scene in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye; fans say, 'This crying looks so real' [Check Reactions]

Sriti and Arjit have been loved for their performances. They have been paired together for the first time and people have loved this chemistry. The show's TRPs have also been quite decent. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is getting all the love now. Sriti and Arjit have spoken a lot about their friendship. Also Read - Zee Rishtey Awards 2024: Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja, Shraddha Arya and other stars light up the red carpet [View Pics]

Arjit talks about being comfortable working with Sriti

Now, they have praised each other and said that it is easy to work with a friend. Speaking to Etimes, Arjit said that it is an advantage to work with a friend. He shared that he did many shows after Kumkum Bhagya and before Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye but when one works with a new person, it takes times to get comfortable. However, he and Sriti did not get any time as they have been friends for a decade now. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Kushal Tandon, Nia Sharma and Top 10 TV stars with most expensive homes

Sriti shares working with Arjit is fun

Sriti also had the same thing to share. She said that it is an advantage to work with him and the scenes are fun when working with Arjit. She shared that while working for a TV show, people spend a lot of time on sets and there are times when one is tired, angry, sad or emotional and that time one can vent it out in front of their friend.

She added, "Woh joh Ek sense of comfort hai Woh set par Woh isse pehle mere saath Kabhi nahi hai.,. Kyunki ye hai mere saath toh hai. Of course it doesn’t mean I take him for granted."