Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is coming back with a new season. Parth Samthaan put up a post asking fans what would they feel about a new season in 2022. This has left fans elated. But we are not sure about Niti Taylor. The actress did not put up anything on social media. However, she is now in Goa chilling with her friends for her birthday. She might just come back to Mumbai to resume work on the social. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most popular youth shows to be ever made on Indian TV. The last season came on Voot Select instead of MTV where the original series was aired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

Parth Samthaan became a star with the youth drama where he played the role of a musician Manik Malhotra. He is shown as a man from a rich home. Niti Taylor did the part of Nandini Murthy, a young bubby girl who calls for the ultimate bad boy. The last season saw the engagement of Manan. Fans are thrilled to get this news. Check out the tweets...

Same here... it feels like family... i got so many friends from this fandom...???

MANAN IS COMING BACK #KaisiYehYaariaan #MaNan #Fab5 https://t.co/DH8JN44LfW — Kaisiyehyaariaanlization (@Kyylization) November 10, 2021

When it's MaNan, the trend doesn't need any date or time!! Moreover it remains no more a trend... it's all our emotions being collected! MANAN IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/pVTXNaFFZA — Shrey ? (@Shrey131) November 10, 2021

Yes It is !!! :) MANAN IS COMING BACK ❤️ https://t.co/7dy3P6sRZY — Reeshika♡ (@its___reeshu___) November 10, 2021

Just woke up and still my MaNan is tranding wow

MANAN IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/sphUvmoeyB — Rashmi (@Rashmi00221384) November 10, 2021

Monster Manik and his Spot ???? MANAN IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/7pRefXb13r — ♡ ♡ Shailja ♡ ♡ (@Shailllyyy) November 10, 2021

Quite Scientific Tweet ? MANAN IS COMING BACK ❤️ https://t.co/J42UiICW7r — Reeshika♡ (@its___reeshu___) November 10, 2021

Still trending ????

Pls bring this show now??❤️❤️❤️ MANAN IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/5qDLkEW9rO — Sweta !! parthinfinity (@Sweta12992) November 10, 2021

Fans cannot control their excitement now. Let us see how the love story of Nandini and Manik progresses in the coming season. The show is known for its modern outlook, good production values and of course, brilliant chemistry between the leads.