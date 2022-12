On 14 December 2022, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to the love of her life Shanawaz Shaikh. It was a private and intimate ceremony that took place in Lonavala with close friends and relatives in attendance. Devoleena Bhattacharjee's wedding to Shanawaz has come as a huge shock for everyone as it was believed that Devoleena is dating her former costar Vishal Singh. However, she surprised everyone by revealing that it is Shanawaz Shaikh. And guess what even KRK, that is, Kamaal R Khan, has expressed his shock on the same. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Shanawaz Shaikh mocked at first couple appearance, Mohit Raina debunks split with wife rumours and more

If you thought only netizens were fooled into thinking that Devoleena Bhattacharjee is dating Vishal Singh, well, KRK was also on the same wagon. He has expressed his shock over the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress' sudden wedding. The film critic questioned the same claiming that about 6 days ago, Devoleena was ready to marry Vishal. He claims that something major would have happened between Devoleena and Vishal that she married Shanawaz Shaikh. Check out KRK's tweet here: Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Divya Agarwal, Aneri Vajani and other TV celebs add the glam factor to a suburban party [View Pics]

Devoleena Bhattacharjee-KRK's exchange

Devoleena called KRK funny to which he responded by asking her why she rejected him and claimed that he is 1000% better than her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh. Check out their tweets here:

When KRK proposed to Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Back when Devoleena Bhattacharjee was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 16, Kamaal R Khan was following the season. He was one of the celebs who would often tweet about the episode. He liked Devoleena and expressed his liking for her and that's not it, even proposed to her for marriage. The tweet has been deleted now. Kamaal R Khan would also wish Devoleena in the morning and ask her to take care, etc. amidst the pandemic.