Kamya Panjabi is known to be a opinionated woman. She is someone who does not take shit lying down. As we know, she tied the knot some years back with Shalabh Dang. It was second marriage for both of them. The couple have been leading blissful lives since then. While Kamya Panjabi is busy with her TV shows and projects, Shalabh Dang is busy as the marketing head of a leading healthcare chain. A troll told Kamya Panjabi that her second marriage would end in a divorce as well. The lady's sharp retort is not to be missed. Also Read - Kamya Panjabi on marrying Shalabh Dang: Because I’m divorced does that mean I’m not good enough

@iamkamyapunjabi history will repeat because you'll take divorce from your 2nd husband too.?‍?? divorcee got no chill — rizbahxx (@rizbahkhan4) February 7, 2023

Aur kuch kehna hai aapko? Apni gandagi ki dukaan kahi aur le jaaiye, u guys don’t even know what I am talking about but you have to spread ur dirt everywhere! Breathe, have some water n tell ur mother to teach u some manners! https://t.co/TdqJDLCUJm — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 7, 2023

Such personal attacks are nothing new. And unfortunately it is majorly actresses who have to face the same. Kamya Panjabi was earlier married to Bunty Negi. The relationship ended on an ugly note. She has a daughter Ariana from her marriage. After that, she found love with Karan Patel but that relationship did not last long. She met Shalabh Dang in Delhi and the two grew close over time.

The actress is very happy in her personal space. She has said that Shalabh Dang has brought in immense peace and calm to her life. Kamya Panjabi is now in a more relaxed space as she has said in her interviews. People also lashed out at the troll for such a nasty comment. It is evident that people do not seem to give a hoot before spewing filth on social media.