Well, wonder till when women will have to pay the price to be a woman. Seems like there are no end! Kamya Punjabi was recently trolled on social media for not saving her first marriage and doing a second one. Really! Is this 21st century? However today's woman has earnt to give it back. And Kamya is one of those actresses that she doesn't take your sh**t . After being trolled on social media, she slammed everyone by releasing a video on Twitter. She even shared some screenshots of people trolling her with a caption, " Ladki hu lad sakti hu".

More power to you girl!

In the video she is seen slamming the trolls, " So? Mujhe khush rehne ka ya jeene ka koi haq nahi hai? Talaq ho gaya toh aurat ko marr jaana chahiye? Talaq se zindagi khatam ho jaati hai aurat ki? Aap jaisi soch rakhne waalo ke khilaaf aaj harr ladki ko apni awaaz uthani padegi our utha bhi rahi hai... Mujhe kamzor naa samajna main ladki hoon lad sakti hoon (Do I have no right to stay happy? If divorced, should a woman die? Divorce is not the end of one's life. Every girl needs to raise her voice against people with a mindset like yours. And, they are raising their voices. Do not think of me as weak. I am a woman and I can fight)."

Kamya was married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years and they got separated in 2013. The actress has a daughter Aaraa, from her first marriage The actress then got married last year with Shalabh Dang and she has been receiving the hatred ever since then.

Does she deserve this? Well, every individual has a right to be live their on their terms , be it a man or woman!