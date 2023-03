Kanwar Dhillon, is loved by millions of fans all over India as Shiva Pandya from the superhit show, Pandya Store. The show is getting a TRP of above 2, which is huge for its time slot. Kanwar Dhillon's acting and his amazing chemistry with Alice Kaushik is considered as one of the main reasons behind its success. We often see fans trending KDice and Kanwar Dhillon's name on social media. In an EXCLUSIVE statement to Bollywood Life Kanwar Dhillon revealed the mantra behind the show's success. He said, "The reason people love Pandya Store is that it has a family flavor. Where you have a set of people in the family who run a shop and have different problems going on in the house. To find a solution for each problem or to solve issues, the whole family comes together." Also Read - Anupamaa: Is Aneri Vajani aka Mukku returning to the show to help Anuj and Anu reconcile? Rupali Ganguly drops huge hint

Pandya Store has a huge cast. We have actors like Krutika Desai, Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Simran Budharup, Ankita Bahuguna and others. Kanwar Dhillon said, "It is not a single-character-driven show; it is a proper ensemble show in which each character is different from the others. Because the whole family can relate to our show." Also Read - Kajol has the perfect answer to all the judgments around her daughter Nysa Devgn and her choices

Talking about Pandya Store always ruling the TRP charts, Kanwar proudly says, "The show has always enjoyed a good viewership and TRP. The longest time our TRPs were divided was because we were airing on two slots. But since that day, we have always been TRP leaders, the slot leaders on both slots." The evening slot of 7.30 pm is quite competitive. But Pandya Store has stayed strong. He further says, "Now we are only airing at 7:30, but the numbers are still the same and have not made a lot of difference, which is great. It speaks to the volume of viewership and connection of our show with the audience, and I hope we continue this dream run and keep growing with time." Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala to Yami Gautam: Actresses who were labelled home breakers

Meanwhile, Kanwar Dhillon is the hot talk of the tinsel town because of his dapper appearances in Pandya Store, and a few days around when he was spotted in the town throwing a glamours party on his birthday is still making the headlines.