Kapil Sharma has been making our funny bones tickle for ages now. His show The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most loved ones. He is among the few comedians who has attained great fame and money. But with fame come controversies. One of the biggest controversies of Kapil Sharma has been his feud with Sunil Grover. The two comedians made for a very important part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil Grover played the role of Gutthi on The Kapil Sharma Show. Reportedly, it was on a flight that the two had an altercation that turned ugly. However, after 6 long years of their fight, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have ended their feud and got back together for a Netflix's comedy show.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are back together

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover took to their respective social media accounts to share a teaser of sorts of the new show. The video starts with Kapil Sharma introducing himself and Sunil Grover joins in. Then they reveal about their new Netflix's show in which they will be traveling to almost 190 countries and maybe conducting shows. Then we also see Prabhakar Chandan, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek joining in as team members. Krushna even jokes that now that Sunil Grover is on board nobody else will get any footage. Archana Puran Singh is also a part of the team and even she makes an appearance. Fans are more than excited to see Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover together. Though they had a massive fight and there was a lot of debate over the same, the two comedians had let bygones be bygones. Kapil Sharma had even enquired when Sunil Grover suffered a heart attack. Even on birthday's the two exchanged tweets to wish each other.

Check out the promo video of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's show below:

Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai! @KapilSharmaK9 and @WhoSunilGrover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/uQ7oUzWzto — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 2, 2023

Not all details of the show have been revealed as yet. The duo simply reveal that they will be traveling to many countries but the show's premiere details and more have been kept under wraps.