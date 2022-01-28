Kapil Sharma bares his heart out on surviving controversies, overcoming addiction and his rise and fall as an artist

'I am Not Done Yet', that's the tagline that says is totally relatable to him. the boy from nowhere today is a comedy king and he is not done yet! Kapil Sharma' rags to riches story is every bit inspiring, but was the journey easy! Hell no! Kapil Sharma's rise was something that was enviable and desirable and it is not easy to handle the success. He has seen his ups and down n feels he is become a little more ' samajdaar' in handling life. Kapil Sharma first landed in controversy in 2017 when he was alleged of slapping co-actor and ace comedian . And ever since then comedians faced a lot of falls. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek on his rivalry with Kapil Sharma: 'He was the first person to call me when my father died'

Talking about his first controversy in and interaction with DNA he had said, " When two friends fight, it's their thing. Every family and its members have issues," he told DNA. "I used to hyperventilate and because the show is in my name, all the problems came to me. When two artists fought, I had to interfere and if I scolded anyone, the news would come twisted in my name. So ab koi kuch bhi kahe, mujhe kuch nahi bolna hai (I don't want to react to anything people say now). I will just focus on my work. Thoda samajhdar ho gaya hoon, shayad 5-10 percent (I've become wiser)." After the controversy, the first season of Kapil Sharma show had come to an end and Kapil took a break and a deep thought on his rowing career. And later he even spoke about dealing with the battle of alcoholism, he was reportedly in a detox centre too, " When I came back to Mumbai, to my same house, same things started running in my mind and I again took to the bottle. Then, I realised this isn't the solution because it depresses you even further. When I keep working, I stay happy".

The actor was back with the second season the Kapil Sharma Show and it was a BIGGER hit and today he is making news with his new special segment on Netflix titled, ' I am Not Done Yet'. Kapil Sharma is here to stay!