Kapil Sharma credits Archana Puran Singh for making him a star; talks about their equation

is one of the top comedians in the industry right now. His comedy show is one of the top shows that big Bollywood celebs love to visit to promote their upcoming projects. We all know that Kapil has come a long way in the industry from being a struggler, reality show contestant and a standup comedian to become the best in the business. And while Kapil is also known as the king of comedy, he credits his success to Archana Puran Singh who played an important role in making him a star.

"Archana ji has a role in making me a star, because she used to appreciate me so much in my days of competitions, and that's what an artiste needs; it increases morale. There is no formality between us, we are friends, and that is how we can pull each other's legs on stage," Kapil Sharma told The Man magazine.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining and tickling the funny bone of the audience for a long time now. The show has become people's favourite and is also high on repeat-watch value. Many prominent celebrities enjoy their time on the show and also praise Kapil for his wit and humour. Kapil is thankful that he got to meet a sea of stars that he has been fan of because of his show.

"Whoever’s fan I was, they all met me during the taping of my show, or at home. God is great, the very first time I met Bachchan Saab (Amitabh Bachchan) was during my shoot! Did you know who appeared in my first show (Comedy Nights with Kapil, in 2013)? Dharam paji (Dharmendra), who’s such a craze in Punjab. The stars and the big singers have met me with so much love, and have told me – ‘I’m a big fan of yours!’ What can be greater than that," he said.

Recently, the trailer of I'm Not Done Yet - star comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma's maiden special comedy show - has been launched by Netflix. Kapil will be seen talking about his desire to keep reinventing himself, pushing his creative genius and openly admitting that "He's Not Done Yet". He is seen reminiscing about his past, opens up about his family, his social media missteps and his love for music and theatre, all while he entertains us. The stand-up special is slated to drop on January 28.