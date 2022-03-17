Kapil Sharma enjoys a bike ride after his 4 am gym workout; 'Is this Akshay Kumar effect', ask fans

is leaving his fans surprised with his routine these days Just a day before the comedian-actor sorted a workout video of him and hi caption left him also surprised. The comedian woke up at 4 am to do a workout and this was something that is fans would never expect from him. And many of his even ask whether it is 's effect? We have often seen the superstar talking about his fitness regime on and he even insisted Kapil adapt his lifestyle. And now seems like finally, Kapil is on Akshaya Kumar's way. Also Read - Holi 2022: Films of Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and other stars that had a colourful run at the box office during the festival weekend in the past years

Even today the ace comedian shared a video of him enjoying an early morning bike ride after his workout. And fans are supremely inspired by this new change in their star. He took to his Instagram and shared the video with a caption, " Enjoying the early morning ride on my favourite bike #bullet #bulletlovers #beautiful #bhubaneswar #odisha". while his fan showered comments, one asked, Itni jaldi uth gye #kapilsharma sir?”, while others questioned if he is shooting with Akshay Kumar or has been inspired by the actor to shoot so early in the morning. "Kapil is like Akshay Kumar ko Piche chod k rahunga," "Sab Akshay sir ke sangat ka asar he…" While in his yesterday's video he was seen doing some pushups and jumping jacks, " When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy #stayhappy love you all." Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey in hot soup due to Vivek Agnihotri film's dream run at the box office – here's how [EXCLUSIVE]

Kapil who was back after a long battle of his depression and aggression seems like wants to get back to being the older version of him who was fit and fabulous. While his fans definitely can't wait to see the version of Kapil 2.0.