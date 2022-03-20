Kapil Sharma, Fahmaan Khan, Surbhi Chandna - Meet TV's Instagrammers of the week

Instagram is one platform that has the best of content for fans. TV celebs are quick to hop onto the trends and make reels. This week, we have a mix of reels, moments and glamour on Instagram. Surbhi Chandna looked glam AF in her printed dress while Aishwarya Sharma’s reel was too funny. Kapil Sharma met Naveen Patnaik along with Nandita Das. Take a look… Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Naagin 6 sees the entry of this new actress, Gaurav Bajaj is the new lead of Choti Sarrdaarni and more

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma met the CM of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik. He is in the state for the shoot of the film directed by Nandita Das. Kapil Sharma said he was glad with the warm welcome extended to him as he visited the state. In the movie, he plays the role of a delivery man.

Charu Asopa

There have been rumours of how there is trouble in the marriage of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. Well, the couple put all that to rest and posed with their baby girl, Ziana. The little angel looked so adorable.

Aishwarya Sharma

Pakhi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein loves to make reels. Aishwarya Sharma can be a very funny person and this video is proof. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are seen as contestants on the Star Plus show, Smart Jodi. They are doing quite well in it.

Fahmaan Khan

The handsome hunk is winning hearts day by day with his performance of Aryan Singh Rathore on Imlie. He treated fans to this exclusive BTS from the show where we can see him shirtless.

Surbhi Chandna

The actress was the showstopper on Instagram this week as she posed in a dress with Aztec prints and boots. Surbhi Chandna killed it and how. The actress was last seen on the TV show, Naagin 5.

So, these were the TV celebs who reigned over Instagram this week.