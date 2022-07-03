and his team including , Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakraborty among others are currently on a tour of North America. They went after wrapping the third season of . However, the comedian has landed in trouble for breach of contract of his North America tour in 2015. As per a report in TOI, Sai USA Inc has filed a lawsuit against Kapil for not performing in one of the six shows he was paid for. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed shares pic of bruised neck, TMKOC's Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide talks about Raj Anadkat aka Tapu's exit and more

According to the report, Amit Jaitly who leads Sai USA Inc, based out of New Jersey, shared a report on the case on Facebook. "SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015," read the post. He said that Kapil had committed to making up for the loss.

"He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court," Amit told the daily. The case is still pending in a New York court. He said that Sai USA Inc will definitely be taking legal action against him.

As for their current North America tour, Kapil along with his team have performed in Vancouver and Toronto. Kapil has been sharing a few glimpses of his tour. He recently shared a video wherein he was seen flaunting his English skills. He also shared pictures of him sipping a beverage.

The Kapil Sharma Show that premiered on April 23, 2016 had so far seen three seasons with the third season wrapped up on June 5. It started with Kapil and his team of comedians, including Kiku Sharda, , , Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar. The show has entertained the audience with the fun banter between Kapil and Bollywood celebrities, who usually visit the show to promote their latest film.